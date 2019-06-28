WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.92.

WSFS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Boenning Scattergood reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.75 target price on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. BidaskClub cut shares of WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Stephens set a $51.00 target price on shares of WSFS Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th.

In other WSFS Financial news, Director Mark A. Turner sold 65,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total transaction of $2,816,787.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 162,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,952,112.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Turner sold 96,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $4,114,429.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 167,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,161,676.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 251,646 shares of company stock valued at $10,792,140 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in WSFS Financial in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in WSFS Financial by 18.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,894 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in WSFS Financial in the first quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in WSFS Financial in the first quarter valued at about $150,000. 78.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ WSFS traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.08. 10,270 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,857. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.00. WSFS Financial has a one year low of $33.75 and a one year high of $57.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.17.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.91. The company had revenue of $124.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.86 million. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 12.03%. Analysts predict that WSFS Financial will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

