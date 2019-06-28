Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) Trading 6.4% Higher

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XERS) traded up 6.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.51 and last traded at $11.44. 1,152,800 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 393% from the average session volume of 233,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.75.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.61 million and a PE ratio of -2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 11.45, a current ratio of 11.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30 million. Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,997.96% and a negative return on equity of 75.93%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -4.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Steven Prestrelski sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.56, for a total transaction of $95,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,963,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,749,000 after buying an additional 682,050 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC raised its holdings in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 3,000,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,126,000 after purchasing an additional 588,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $232,000. 59.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:XERS)

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technologies allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, proteins, antibodies, and small molecules using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

