Zacks: Analysts Expect Champions Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:CSBR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.38 Million

Analysts expect Champions Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:CSBR) to announce $6.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Champions Oncology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.15 million to $6.60 million. Champions Oncology reported sales of $4.92 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 29.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Champions Oncology will report full-year sales of $26.00 million for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $31.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Champions Oncology.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Champions Oncology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

CSBR stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,414. The firm has a market cap of $92.64 million, a P/E ratio of -55.93 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.90. Champions Oncology has a 1 year low of $5.71 and a 1 year high of $17.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Champions Oncology in the first quarter valued at $99,000. Battery Partners IX LLC raised its position in Champions Oncology by 3.0% in the first quarter. Battery Partners IX LLC now owns 2,011,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,696,000 after acquiring an additional 58,333 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Champions Oncology by 87.8% in the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 192,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 90,026 shares in the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Champions Oncology by 96.5% in the first quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 54,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 26,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Champions Oncology by 11.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 119,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 12,047 shares in the last quarter. 52.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Champions Oncology Company Profile

Champions Oncology, Inc develops and sells technology solutions and products to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs in the United States. Its Tumorgraft Technology Platform is an approach to personalizing cancer care based upon the implantation of human tumors in immune-deficient mice.

