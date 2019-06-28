Zacks: Analysts Expect Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) Will Post Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Cohen & Steers’ earnings. Cohen & Steers posted earnings per share of $0.59 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Cohen & Steers will report full-year earnings of $2.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $2.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.95. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cohen & Steers.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $94.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.99 million. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share.

CNS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cohen & Steers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Gabelli cut shares of Cohen & Steers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cohen & Steers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America set a $37.00 target price on shares of Cohen & Steers and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cohen & Steers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.

In other news, insider Francis C. Poli sold 14,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total transaction of $708,710.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,116,212.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Matthew S. Stadler sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total transaction of $2,564,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 168,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,628,362.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,028 shares of company stock worth $3,671,585. Company insiders own 50.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNS. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Cohen & Steers by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers in the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. 46.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CNS traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.44. The company had a trading volume of 253,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,235. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.61. Cohen & Steers has a 52 week low of $32.95 and a 52 week high of $52.45. The company has a quick ratio of 6.62, a current ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

