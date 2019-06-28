Zacks: Analysts Expect Finisar Co. (NASDAQ:FNSR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Finisar Co. (NASDAQ:FNSR) to post $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Finisar’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.28. Finisar reported earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Finisar will report full year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Finisar.

FNSR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Finisar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Finisar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Finisar to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $23.00 price objective on Finisar and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Finisar in a research note on Friday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Finisar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.37.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Finisar during the first quarter worth $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Finisar during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Finisar by 117.2% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Finisar by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Finisar during the fourth quarter worth $127,000. 96.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FNSR traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.87. The stock had a trading volume of 99,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,397,532. Finisar has a 52-week low of $15.81 and a 52-week high of $24.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.04. The company has a current ratio of 7.12, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

About Finisar

Finisar Corporation provides components and subsystems to networking equipment manufacturers, data center operators, telecom service providers, consumer electronics, and automotive companies in the United States, China, Malaysia, and internationally. The company's optical subsystems primarily include transmitters, receivers, transceivers, transponders, and active optical cables, which provide the fundamental optical-electrical or optoelectronic interface for interconnecting the electronic equipment used in wireline networks comprising switches, routers, and servers, as well as wireless networks, such as antennas and base stations.

