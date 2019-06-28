Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) to Announce $0.26 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) to report earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.27. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH reported earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will report full year earnings of $1.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.10. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a positive return on equity of 12.34% and a negative net margin of 77.68%. The firm had revenue of $218.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 57.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group assumed coverage on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Nomura assumed coverage on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.14. 204,761 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,001,682. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.20. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a 12 month low of $8.74 and a 12 month high of $10.78. The company has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

In related news, insider Anthony C. Green acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.56 per share, with a total value of $478,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 151,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Keyes acquired 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.62 per share, with a total value of $2,886,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,284,779 shares in the company, valued at $12,359,573.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 482,780 shares of company stock valued at $4,629,037 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NLY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,932,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,304,000 after acquiring an additional 653,996 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 33,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA purchased a new position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the 1st quarter worth $118,000. GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 218.2% during the 1st quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 43,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 30,123 shares during the period. Finally, Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the 1st quarter worth $2,072,000. 57.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

