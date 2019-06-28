Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) will report earnings per share of $0.44 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Stantec’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the lowest is $0.39. Stantec posted earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stantec will report full-year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.59. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.82. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Stantec.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. Stantec had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 1.12%. The company had revenue of $680.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.48 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stantec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James restated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Stantec in a report on Monday, June 17th. CIBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stantec in a report on Thursday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stantec in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Stantec from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.67.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Stantec by 1.0% during the first quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 84,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new position in Stantec in the first quarter valued at $27,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Stantec by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 62,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in Stantec in the first quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Stantec by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 143,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after buying an additional 5,008 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STN traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.98. 10,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,980. Stantec has a 12-month low of $21.44 and a 12-month high of $26.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.43%.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consulting Services  Canada, Consulting Services  United States, and Consulting Services  Global.

