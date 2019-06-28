Zacks: Brokerages Expect Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) to Post $0.16 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) will announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Atlassian’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.15. Atlassian posted earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Atlassian will report full-year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.82. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.04. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Atlassian.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $309.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.68 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 38.06% and a positive return on equity of 1.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TEAM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Atlassian from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlassian has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Atlassian by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,197,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,352,000 after acquiring an additional 636,089 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Atlassian by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,030,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,249,000 after acquiring an additional 57,776 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,202,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,130,000 after purchasing an additional 300,044 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 98.4% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,157,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,965,000 after purchasing an additional 573,892 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 8.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 931,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,727,000 after purchasing an additional 73,126 shares during the period. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TEAM stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $130.84. The stock had a trading volume of 907,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,686,969. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $128.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,869.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 203.19 and a beta of 1.40. Atlassian has a 12 month low of $61.66 and a 12 month high of $137.78.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

Featured Article: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atlassian (TEAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.