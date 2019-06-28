Zacks: Brokerages Expect Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) to Announce $0.92 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) to report earnings of $0.92 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Investors Real Estate Trust Reit’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.91 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.93. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Investors Real Estate Trust Reit will report full year earnings of $3.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.54 to $3.62. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $3.91. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Investors Real Estate Trust Reit.

Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($1.40). The company had revenue of $45.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.08 million. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit had a negative net margin of 5.96% and a negative return on equity of 2.23%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 141,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,480,000 after purchasing an additional 16,944 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit during the 1st quarter valued at $918,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 466.8% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 67,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after purchasing an additional 55,252 shares during the last quarter. 61.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IRET traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.67. The company had a trading volume of 75,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,740. The stock has a market capitalization of $672.23 million, a PE ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit has a 1-year low of $46.30 and a 1-year high of $62.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of December 31, 2018, IRET owned interests in 87 apartment communities consisting of 13,702 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: IRET and IRET PRC, respectively).

