Zacks: Brokerages Expect Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Will Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Zynga’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.06. Zynga reported earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zynga will report full year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.24. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Zynga.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $265.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.45 million. Zynga had a negative net margin of 12.34% and a negative return on equity of 7.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on ZNGA. Stephens raised Zynga from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $6.50 to $8.25 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wedbush set a $8.00 price target on Zynga and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. BidaskClub cut Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Barclays raised Zynga to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Zynga from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.52.

In related news, Director Mark J. Pincus sold 586,800 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total transaction of $3,268,476.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,620,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,548,557.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 41,500 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total value of $218,705.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 623,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,286,914.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,508,703 shares of company stock valued at $13,918,099. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZNGA. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Zynga by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 14,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Zynga by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,027,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,475,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zynga by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC now owns 29,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zynga by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 52,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 4,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Zynga by 6.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 114,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 6,949 shares during the last quarter. 73.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZNGA traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,858,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,127,153. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 306.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.32. Zynga has a 1-year low of $3.32 and a 1-year high of $6.55.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

