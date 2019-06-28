Zacks: Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) Given $120.00 Average Target Price by Analysts

Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) has earned an average broker rating score of 2.50 (Hold) from the four analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $120.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.61 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Cantel Medical an industry rank of 93 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Raymond James downgraded shares of Cantel Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

CMD traded up $3.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 646,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,593. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.33. Cantel Medical has a one year low of $63.47 and a one year high of $99.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.13 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.84.

Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55. Cantel Medical had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $228.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.95 million. Analysts expect that Cantel Medical will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 16th. Cantel Medical’s payout ratio is 7.97%.

About Cantel Medical

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company's Endoscopy segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; infectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets, transport systems, and mobile medical carts; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services.

