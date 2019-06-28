Zacks: Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) Given Average Rating of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation. Great Southern Bancorp’s rating score has improved by 66.7% in the last three months as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus target price of $60.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $1.13 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Great Southern Bancorp an industry rank of 88 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

In related news, insider Rex A. Copeland sold 1,050 shares of Great Southern Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total value of $62,202.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,368 shares in the company, valued at $1,443,560.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joseph W. Turner sold 6,000 shares of Great Southern Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $337,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 143,682 shares in the company, valued at $8,082,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,230 shares of company stock worth $816,751. Company insiders own 23.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 1,175.0% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 738.1% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 235.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $175,000. 44.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GSBC traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.82. 1,133 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,665. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.44. Great Southern Bancorp has a 52 week low of $43.30 and a 52 week high of $61.65. The stock has a market cap of $828.78 million, a P/E ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.06.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.14. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 28.15%. The company had revenue of $52.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Great Southern Bancorp will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.18%.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

