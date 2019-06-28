Zacks Investment Research Downgrades eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) to Hold

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “eHealth, Inc. is the parent company of eHealthInsurance, the leading online source of health insurance for individuals, families and small businesses. eHealthInsurance presents complex health insurance information in an objective, user-friendly format, enabling the research, analysis, comparison and purchase of health insurance products that best meet consumers’ needs. eHealth and eHealthInsurance.com are registered trademarks of eHealthInsurance Services, Inc. eHealth, Inc. and its technology was responsible for the nation’s first Internet-based sale of a health insurance policy. The Company is headquartered in Mountain View, California. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub raised eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on eHealth to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $89.00 price objective on eHealth and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. TheStreet lowered eHealth from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on eHealth from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.57.

Shares of EHTH opened at $82.21 on Wednesday. eHealth has a twelve month low of $21.30 and a twelve month high of $85.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.49 and a beta of 1.12.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.49. eHealth had a positive return on equity of 5.82% and a negative net margin of 0.03%. The company had revenue of $68.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that eHealth will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael Goldberg sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.23, for a total transaction of $474,225.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert S. Hurley sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $90,705.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,255 shares of company stock worth $3,355,545 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.14% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of eHealth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eHealth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of eHealth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in shares of eHealth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of eHealth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. 98.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

