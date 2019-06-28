Zacks Investment Research Downgrades UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) to Sell

UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ubisoft Entertainment operates in parts of Europe, Canada and the United States and its primary activities are the production, publishing and distribution of interactive entertainment products. Products include video games, educational and cultural software, cartoons, literary, multimedia, audio-visual products, cinematographic and television works. Some of its brands are Driver, Anno, Endwar and Tom Clancy. “

Get UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR alerts:

Separately, Citigroup began coverage on shares of UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UBSFY opened at $15.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.71 and a beta of 1.39. UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR has a 12 month low of $14.04 and a 12 month high of $24.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.17.

UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR Company Profile

Ubisoft Entertainment SA engages in the production, publishing, and distribution of video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in physical and digital formats worldwide. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

Read More: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR (UBSFY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.