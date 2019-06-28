Zacks Investment Research Lowers Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kulicke & Soffa is a leading provider of semiconductor packaging and electronic assembly solutions supporting the global automotive, consumer, communications, computing and industrial segments. As a pioneer in the semiconductor space, K&S has provided customers with market leading packaging solutions for decades. In recent years, K&S has expanded its product offerings through strategic acquisitions and organic development, adding advanced packaging, electronics assembly, wedge bonding and a broader range of expendable tools to its core offerings. Combined with its extensive expertise in process technology and focus on development, K&S is well positioned to help customers meet the challenges of packaging and assembling the next-generation of electronic devices. “

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

KLIC has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. ValuEngine raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.40.

Shares of NASDAQ KLIC opened at $22.53 on Tuesday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 12 month low of $17.40 and a 12 month high of $28.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a current ratio of 7.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.71.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $115.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is 19.75%.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, Director Peter T. M. Kong purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.37 per share, with a total value of $193,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,045.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oak Associates Ltd. OH raised its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 113.0% during the first quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 59,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 31,475 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 5.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 3.7% during the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 475,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,506,000 after buying an additional 17,067 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $31,408,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $722,000. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells a line of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

Recommended Story: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kulicke and Soffa Industries (KLIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.