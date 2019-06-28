Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) to “Buy”

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $14.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.15% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Old Second Bancorp Inc.’s full service banking businesses include the customary consumer and commercial products and services which banks provide. The following services are included: demand, savings, time deposit, individual retirement and Keogh deposit accounts; commercial, industrial, consumer and real estate lending, including installment loans, student loans, farm loans, lines of credit and overdraft checking; safe deposit operations; trust services; and an extensive variety of additional services tailored to the needs of individual customers. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BidaskClub lowered Old Second Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Raymond James began coverage on Old Second Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. FIG Partners upgraded Old Second Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Old Second Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.67.

OSBC opened at $12.71 on Wednesday. Old Second Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.32 and a 52 week high of $16.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 23.12%. The firm had revenue of $30.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.23 million. Research analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Keith Gottschalk sold 2,000 shares of Old Second Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total value of $26,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSBC. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Old Second Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Castine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Castine Capital Management LLC now owns 472,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,943,000 after buying an additional 7,986 shares in the last quarter. FSI Group LLC lifted its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. FSI Group LLC now owns 199,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after buying an additional 5,299 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 509,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,420,000 after buying an additional 57,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P lifted its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 92,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 14,343 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.72% of the company’s stock.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

