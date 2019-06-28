Zacks: Viomi Technology Co Ltd – (NASDAQ:VIOT) Given $11.45 Average Price Target by Analysts

Viomi Technology Co Ltd – (NASDAQ:VIOT) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.75 (Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus target price of $11.45 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.24 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Viomi Technology an industry rank of 74 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Viomi Technology in a research report on Saturday, June 15th.

NASDAQ:VIOT traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.28. The stock had a trading volume of 32,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,095. The stock has a market capitalization of $558.32 million and a PE ratio of 29.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.73. Viomi Technology has a 52 week low of $7.24 and a 52 week high of $15.84.

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $676.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.00 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Viomi Technology will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VIOT. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Viomi Technology by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,091,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,085,000 after buying an additional 302,646 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Viomi Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,365,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Viomi Technology by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 753,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,880,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Viomi Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $647,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Viomi Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

About Viomi Technology

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising smart water kettles, washing machines, water heaters, and others.

