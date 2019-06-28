ZPER (ZPR) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $7,368.00

ZPER (CURRENCY:ZPR) traded down 9.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. ZPER has a market cap of $2.76 million and $7,368.00 worth of ZPER was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZPER token can now be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Liquid, BitForex and Coinsuper. Over the last week, ZPER has traded down 32% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.13 or 0.00532620 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 85.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00057863 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000123 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000151 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000131 BTC.

EvenCoin (EVN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006029 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001205 BTC.

About ZPER

ZPER (CRYPTO:ZPR) is a token. ZPER’s total supply is 2,050,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,274,364,651 tokens. ZPER’s official website is Https://zper.io. ZPER’s official Twitter account is @zper_team and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ZPER Token Trading

ZPER can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Coinsuper, Allbit, Bit-Z, Liquid and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZPER directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZPER should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZPER using one of the exchanges listed above.

