-$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Orion Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ORN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Orion Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ORN) to announce ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Orion Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.21) to $0.00. Orion Group posted earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 237.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Orion Group will report full year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Orion Group.

Get Orion Group alerts:

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The construction company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.05). Orion Group had a negative net margin of 20.19% and a negative return on equity of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $143.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.76 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ORN shares. B. Riley cut their target price on Orion Group from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 29th. TheStreet downgraded Orion Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Orion Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.69.

In related news, CFO Robert L. Tabb purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.94 per share, with a total value of $38,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,131.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Peter R. Buchler purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.98 per share, for a total transaction of $59,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 180,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $357,698.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 63,285 shares of company stock worth $124,098 over the last ninety days. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Orion Group by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 44,609 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Orion Group by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,374 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,914 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of Orion Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 321,809 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 6,026 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Orion Group by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 53,986 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 6,838 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Orion Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 211,957 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. 93.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ORN traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.68. The stock had a trading volume of 3,342,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,438. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.28. Orion Group has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $9.83.

About Orion Group

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company's marine construction services include construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Orion Group (ORN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.