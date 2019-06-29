$0.24 EPS Expected for TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT) to report $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for TechTarget’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the highest is $0.24. TechTarget reported earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TechTarget will report full-year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $0.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow TechTarget.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The information services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. TechTarget had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $29.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TTGT. BidaskClub raised TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 15th. ValuEngine raised TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Craig Hallum raised TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TechTarget from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

In related news, CEO Michael Cotoia sold 13,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total transaction of $231,635.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $832,715.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Greg Strakosch sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.44, for a total value of $511,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 479,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,808,011.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 184,887 shares of company stock valued at $3,754,415 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 27.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,100,548 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,694 shares during the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TechTarget during the fourth quarter valued at $3,923,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 124.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 554,782 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,026,000 after purchasing an additional 308,138 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TechTarget during the fourth quarter valued at $2,389,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 229.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 256,252 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,977,000 after purchasing an additional 178,559 shares during the last quarter. 76.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTGT traded up $0.42 on Friday, hitting $21.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 576,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,895. TechTarget has a 12 month low of $11.12 and a 12 month high of $34.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $586.50 million, a P/E ratio of 47.22 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

