$0.30 EPS Expected for Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) to post $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sykes Enterprises’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the highest is $0.30. Sykes Enterprises reported earnings of $0.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Sykes Enterprises will report full-year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sykes Enterprises.

Get Sykes Enterprises alerts:

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $402.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.73 million. Sykes Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SYKE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. BidaskClub cut Sykes Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYKE traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.46. 344,257 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,202. Sykes Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $22.67 and a fifty-two week high of $31.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.03.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 157,372 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,450,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares during the period. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Sykes Enterprises by 105.7% in the first quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 231,628 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,550,000 after purchasing an additional 119,035 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Sykes Enterprises by 4.2% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 186,918 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,286,000 after purchasing an additional 7,585 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Sykes Enterprises by 73.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 23,007 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 9,746 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Sykes Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

Sykes Enterprises Company Profile

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and global customer engagement services. Its customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as providing health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

Read More: Diversification Important in Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sykes Enterprises (SYKE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sykes Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sykes Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.