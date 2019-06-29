$0.43 Earnings Per Share Expected for TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:TRTX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:TRTX) will announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for TPG RE Finance Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.42. TPG RE Finance Trust posted earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TPG RE Finance Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.77. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.83. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover TPG RE Finance Trust.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. The company had revenue of $37.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.64 million. TPG RE Finance Trust had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 38.79%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TPG RE Finance Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Shares of TPG RE Finance Trust stock opened at $19.29 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 89.90, a current ratio of 89.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 12-month low of $17.81 and a 12-month high of $20.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.18%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 6,324.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 1,028.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 3,085 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 929.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 5,797 shares during the period. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TPG RE Finance Trust

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; and subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments secured by properties primarily in the office, mixed use, multifamily, industrial, retail, and hospitality real estate sectors.

