$0.71 Earnings Per Share Expected for Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) will post $0.71 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Paycom Software’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.72 and the lowest is $0.68. Paycom Software posted earnings of $0.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paycom Software will report full-year earnings of $3.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.23 to $3.39. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.61 to $4.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Paycom Software.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $199.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.53 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 39.02% and a net margin of 23.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PAYC. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.08.

Shares of Paycom Software stock traded up $2.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $226.72. 709,295 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 780,196. The firm has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 104.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $214.35. Paycom Software has a 1-year low of $97.18 and a 1-year high of $233.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

In related news, COO Jon Evans sold 2,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.27, for a total value of $453,883.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey D. York sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.37, for a total transaction of $5,109,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,020 shares of company stock worth $6,495,618. 16.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,348,359 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $675,778,000 after purchasing an additional 93,152 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,225,342 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $420,878,000 after purchasing an additional 12,749 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,997,361 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $377,761,000 after purchasing an additional 32,751 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 900,333 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $170,280,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 848,952 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $160,562,000 after purchasing an additional 58,293 shares during the period. 74.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

