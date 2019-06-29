$1.07 Billion in Sales Expected for Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) will announce sales of $1.07 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Allegheny Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.10 billion. Allegheny Technologies reported sales of $1.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies will report full year sales of $4.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.14 billion to $4.47 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $4.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.32 billion to $5.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Allegheny Technologies.

Get Allegheny Technologies alerts:

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. Allegheny Technologies had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Buckingham Research set a $45.00 price target on shares of Allegheny Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Macquarie cut shares of Allegheny Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.20.

NYSE:ATI traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.20. 1,373,653 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,606,882. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Allegheny Technologies has a 1-year low of $20.84 and a 1-year high of $30.18.

In other news, Director James C. Diggs sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total value of $94,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $862,231.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATI. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Allegheny Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in Allegheny Technologies by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 83,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Allegheny Technologies by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 50,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Allegheny Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Allegheny Technologies by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 34,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter.

Allegheny Technologies Company Profile

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, High Performance Materials & Components, and Flat-Rolled Products. The High Performance Materials & Components segment produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allegheny Technologies (ATI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allegheny Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegheny Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.