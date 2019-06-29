$115.34 Million in Sales Expected for Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) will post sales of $115.34 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Axon Enterprise’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $114.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $115.75 million. Axon Enterprise reported sales of $99.23 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axon Enterprise will report full year sales of $492.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $488.44 million to $495.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $577.45 million, with estimates ranging from $562.51 million to $589.69 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Axon Enterprise.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $115.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.67 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Axon Enterprise’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AAXN. BidaskClub cut shares of Axon Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $81.00 target price (up from $73.00) on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Thursday, June 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Axon Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.17.

In other news, Director Hadi Partovi sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $4,631,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 268,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,743,450.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,875,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 154,183 shares of company stock valued at $10,380,033 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAXN. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 324.1% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 201.1% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 6.8% during the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. 80.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AAXN traded down $2.68 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $64.21. 9,759,574 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,054,513. Axon Enterprise has a 52-week low of $39.43 and a 52-week high of $76.45. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.42, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.24.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

