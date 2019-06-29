$13.39 Billion in Sales Expected for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) will post sales of $13.39 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Cisco Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $13.55 billion and the lowest is $13.32 billion. Cisco Systems reported sales of $12.84 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Cisco Systems will report full-year sales of $51.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $51.80 billion to $52.03 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $53.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $52.81 billion to $54.82 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cisco Systems.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.89 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 29.88%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.13.

In other Cisco Systems news, Director Wesley G. Bush purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.74 per share, with a total value of $557,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,167.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.79, for a total transaction of $209,212.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,129 shares of company stock valued at $5,159,754 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 193,168.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 104,741,949 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,095,693,000 after acquiring an additional 104,687,754 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 33,285,440 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,619,337,000 after buying an additional 558,313 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,338,574 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,184,580,000 after buying an additional 7,238,755 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.0% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 23,312,087 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,134,133,000 after buying an additional 230,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.1% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 16,278,554 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $791,952,000 after buying an additional 482,109 shares in the last quarter. 74.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $54.73. The stock had a trading volume of 102,995,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,663,466. The company has a market cap of $238.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.69. Cisco Systems has a twelve month low of $40.25 and a twelve month high of $58.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.83%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

