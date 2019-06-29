$155.00 Million in Sales Expected for Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) will post $155.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Cohu’s earnings. Cohu posted sales of $99.82 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 55.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cohu will report full year sales of $642.37 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $621.30 million to $658.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $754.57 million, with estimates ranging from $725.20 million to $775.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cohu.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $147.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.00 million. Cohu had a negative net margin of 12.48% and a positive return on equity of 6.17%. Cohu’s quarterly revenue was up 55.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. BidaskClub raised Cohu from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cohu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Cohu in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

In other news, VP Jeffrey D. Jones purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.35 per share, with a total value of $57,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Bendush sold 3,000 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total value of $49,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cohu during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Cohu during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cohu by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 4,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Cohu during the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cohu during the first quarter worth about $118,000. 91.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:COHU traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.43. 976,961 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,769. The company has a market cap of $632.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.28. Cohu has a 52 week low of $14.08 and a 52 week high of $27.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Cohu’s dividend payout ratio is 19.35%.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors worldwide.

