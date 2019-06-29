$178.28 Million in Sales Expected for California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) This Quarter

Analysts expect California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) to announce sales of $178.28 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for California Water Service Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $179.54 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $177.30 million. California Water Service Group posted sales of $172.63 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that California Water Service Group will report full-year sales of $710.37 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $702.00 million to $730.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $738.33 million, with estimates ranging from $722.31 million to $773.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow California Water Service Group.

Get California Water Service Group alerts:

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $126.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.86 million. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on CWT. Boenning Scattergood started coverage on California Water Service Group in a research note on Monday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of California Water Service Group in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered California Water Service Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

Shares of NYSE CWT traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,728,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,807. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.23. California Water Service Group has a 52 week low of $38.75 and a 52 week high of $55.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

In other news, Director Peter C. Nelson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.10, for a total transaction of $491,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,509 shares in the company, valued at $1,939,891.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David B. Healey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $590,230. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of California Water Service Group during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 414.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new position in shares of California Water Service Group in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of California Water Service Group in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 74.22% of the company’s stock.

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on California Water Service Group (CWT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for California Water Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Water Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.