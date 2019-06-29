$202.50 Million in Sales Expected for Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) will announce $202.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Pegasystems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $199.69 million and the highest is $205.30 million. Pegasystems reported sales of $196.78 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Pegasystems will report full-year sales of $932.22 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $919.90 million to $944.55 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Pegasystems.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $212.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.63 million. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 3.49% and a negative return on equity of 4.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. TheStreet cut Pegasystems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. BidaskClub cut Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up from $84.00) on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (up from $72.00) on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.20.

Shares of PEGA traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $71.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 502,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,777. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.59. Pegasystems has a 1-year low of $43.21 and a 1-year high of $76.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%.

In related news, SVP Leon Trefler sold 948 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.46, for a total transaction of $63,004.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $772,730.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 500 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $35,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,427 shares of company stock valued at $1,891,636. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its position in Pegasystems by 542.2% during the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Lloyds Banking Group plc purchased a new position in Pegasystems during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Pegasystems by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Pegasystems during the first quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Pegasystems by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. 46.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, India, and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

