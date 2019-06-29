$25.02 Million in Sales Expected for Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) will report $25.02 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Marchex’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $25.03 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $25.00 million. Marchex posted sales of $20.22 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marchex will report full-year sales of $99.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $99.70 million to $100.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $104.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Marchex.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $26.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.99 million. Marchex had a negative net margin of 3.40% and a negative return on equity of 1.77%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marchex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marchex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Marchex in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Marchex has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.67.

In related news, major shareholder Long Only Value Fund Edenbrook purchased 61,600 shares of Marchex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.11 per share, with a total value of $253,176.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 15,608 shares of Marchex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.39 per share, for a total transaction of $68,519.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 22.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHX. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Marchex by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,563,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,144,000 after buying an additional 46,134 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Marchex by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,271,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,016,000 after buying an additional 12,565 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Marchex by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 858,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after buying an additional 64,386 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Marchex by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 799,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,781,000 after buying an additional 214,400 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Marchex by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 615,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after buying an additional 95,147 shares during the period. 51.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MCHX traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $4.70. The stock had a trading volume of 4,102,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,516. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.17 million, a PE ratio of -78.33 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.69. Marchex has a 1-year low of $2.47 and a 1-year high of $5.57.

About Marchex

Marchex, Inc operates as a call analytics company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Speech Analytics that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, which enable businesses to send and receive text/SMS messages with customers; Call Monitoring; Marchex Omnichannel Analytics Cloud products, such as Marchex Search Analytics, a product for search marketers that drive phone calls from search campaigns, as well as Marchex Display and Video Analytics, a product for marketers that buy digital display advertising; Marchex Site Analytics, a product for marketers that can drive phone calls from Websites; and Marchex Social Analytics, a product for marketers that buy social media advertising.

