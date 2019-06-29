$487.66 Million in Sales Expected for Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) to report $487.66 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Teradata’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $516.18 million and the lowest is $469.00 million. Teradata posted sales of $544.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teradata will report full year sales of $1.99 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Teradata.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Teradata had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 1.27%. The business had revenue of $468.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.57 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TDC shares. Citigroup downgraded Teradata from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teradata from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Teradata in a research note on Sunday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Teradata from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.50.

TDC traded up $0.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.85. 1,501,090 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,412,415. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 40.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.18. Teradata has a 12-month low of $33.83 and a 12-month high of $49.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.47.

In other news, CFO Mark Culhane purchased 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.35 per share, for a total transaction of $55,090.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,262,034.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDC. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Teradata during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Teradata during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Teradata during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Teradata by 71.6% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in Teradata during the first quarter valued at $170,000. Institutional investors own 96.77% of the company’s stock.

Teradata

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. It operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

