4NEW (KWATT) Price Hits $0.0024 on Major Exchanges

4NEW (CURRENCY:KWATT) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 28th. One 4NEW token can now be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Cobinhood, LATOKEN and Hotbit. Over the last seven days, 4NEW has traded up 24.2% against the U.S. dollar. 4NEW has a total market capitalization of $128,954.00 and approximately $20,130.00 worth of 4NEW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

4NEW Token Profile

4NEW’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,613,736 tokens. 4NEW’s official Twitter account is @4newcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for 4NEW is /r/4newNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 4NEW’s official website is 4new.io.

Buying and Selling 4NEW

4NEW can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, LATOKEN, Exrates, Cobinhood, Hotbit and BitForex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4NEW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 4NEW should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 4NEW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

