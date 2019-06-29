$70.09 Million in Sales Expected for LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) will post $70.09 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for LivePerson’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $69.56 million and the highest estimate coming in at $70.50 million. LivePerson reported sales of $61.66 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LivePerson will report full-year sales of $288.38 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $287.09 million to $289.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $340.74 million, with estimates ranging from $334.80 million to $345.28 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow LivePerson.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $66.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.14 million. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 15.78% and a negative return on equity of 13.56%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LPSN. BidaskClub cut shares of LivePerson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. LivePerson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

In other news, EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 23,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total transaction of $644,071.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daryl Carlough sold 16,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total transaction of $447,904.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,611 shares of company stock worth $1,400,179. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of LivePerson by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,669,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,516,000 after buying an additional 216,190 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of LivePerson by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,678,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,752,000 after buying an additional 52,606 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of LivePerson by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 3,381,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,138,000 after buying an additional 327,580 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of LivePerson by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,464,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,510,000 after buying an additional 681,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in shares of LivePerson by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 915,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,971,000 after buying an additional 392,679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

LPSN traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,169,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,110. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.91 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.13. LivePerson has a twelve month low of $16.98 and a twelve month high of $30.91.

LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

