$839.36 Million in Sales Expected for Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) will announce sales of $839.36 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Darling Ingredients’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $828.72 million to $850.00 million. Darling Ingredients posted sales of $846.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Darling Ingredients will report full year sales of $3.42 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.57 billion to $3.87 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Darling Ingredients.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $835.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.47 million. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 3.01% and a net margin of 0.66%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DAR shares. ValuEngine downgraded Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Shares of NYSE:DAR traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.89. 1,750,117 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 880,684. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.60. Darling Ingredients has a 12-month low of $17.99 and a 12-month high of $22.62.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 759.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 455.0% in the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 2,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Darling Ingredients (DAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.