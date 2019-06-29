92 Resources (CVE:NTY) Shares Down 12.5%

Shares of 92 Resources Corp (CVE:NTY) traded down 12.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 118,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 424,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.04.

92 Resources Company Profile (CVE:NTY)

92 Resources Corp., an energy solution company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties. The company has an option agreement to acquire 100% interests in Pontax Lithium property consisting of 104 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 5,536 hectares near Eastmain, Quebec.

Recommended Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for 92 Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 92 Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.