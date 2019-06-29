Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) PT Lowered to $9.00 at Roth Capital

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) had its price objective trimmed by Roth Capital from $66.00 to $9.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ACER. ValuEngine downgraded Acer Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Raymond James downgraded Acer Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acer Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. HC Wainwright set a $55.00 price target on Acer Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Acer Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.33.

ACER stock opened at $3.90 on Tuesday. Acer Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.27 and a 1-year high of $34.10. The company has a market cap of $39.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 2.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.07.

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.04. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Acer Therapeutics will post -3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 1,898.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 244,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,526,000 after acquiring an additional 231,822 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 4,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Acer Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $499,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.11% of the company’s stock.

About Acer Therapeutics

Acer Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases. Its pipeline includes three clinical-stage candidates: EDSIVO for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome in patients with a confirmed type III collagen mutation; and ACER-001, a formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including urea cycle disorders, maple syrup urine disease, and osanetant for the treatment of various neuroendocrine disorders.

