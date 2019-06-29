Actuant (NYSE:ATU) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Actuant (NYSE:ATU) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.25-0.31 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $265-275 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $292.51 million.Actuant also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $1.15-1.21 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $25.00 price target on Actuant and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. GMP Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $0.75 price target on shares of Actuant in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a positive rating on shares of Actuant in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Actuant currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.96.

ATU opened at $24.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Actuant has a 12 month low of $19.07 and a 12 month high of $31.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.70.

Actuant (NYSE:ATU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Actuant had a positive return on equity of 13.89% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $295.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Actuant will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Actuant Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of industrial products and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Engineered Components & Systems (EC&S). The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.

