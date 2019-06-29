Adam D. Amsterdam Sells 20,880 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Stock

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) VP Adam D. Amsterdam sold 20,880 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.92, for a total transaction of $2,691,849.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,625,455.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $127.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $126.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.34 and a fifty-two week high of $138.24. The company has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.47, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.77.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 48.71%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

BR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 117.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 289 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

