Aegeus (AEG) One Day Volume Tops $8,007.00

Aegeus (CURRENCY:AEG) traded 20.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 28th. Aegeus has a total market cap of $157,848.00 and $8,007.00 worth of Aegeus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Aegeus has traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar. One Aegeus coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Crex24, Graviex and CoinExchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003531 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.43 or 0.00289470 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $205.61 or 0.01780176 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00008596 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000926 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00151652 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 49.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00028487 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Aegeus Coin Profile

Aegeus’ total supply is 37,661,151 coins and its circulating supply is 32,706,876 coins. The Reddit community for Aegeus is /r/Aegeus_Coin_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aegeus’ official Twitter account is @Aegeus_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aegeus’ official website is aegeus.io.

Aegeus Coin Trading

Aegeus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Graviex, Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aegeus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aegeus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aegeus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

