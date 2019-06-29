Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $218.21 Million

Equities research analysts expect Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) to post sales of $218.21 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aircastle’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $219.62 million and the lowest is $216.79 million. Aircastle posted sales of $204.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Aircastle will report full year sales of $881.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $872.33 million to $891.07 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $955.41 million, with estimates ranging from $905.73 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Aircastle.

Aircastle (NYSE:AYR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $213.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.84 million. Aircastle had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 11.31%. Aircastle’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AYR. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aircastle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Aircastle in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aircastle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

In other news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 10,000 shares of Aircastle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $200,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,831 shares in the company, valued at $157,089.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AYR. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aircastle during the first quarter worth $81,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aircastle by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,848 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 3,538 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Aircastle during the first quarter worth $217,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aircastle during the first quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Aircastle during the fourth quarter worth $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

AYR traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.26. The stock had a trading volume of 392,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,437. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.59. Aircastle has a twelve month low of $15.75 and a twelve month high of $22.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.13.

Aircastle announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to purchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. Aircastle’s payout ratio is currently 37.85%.

About Aircastle

Aircastle Limited, through its subsidiaries, leases, finances, sells, and manages commercial flight equipment to airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, its aircraft portfolio comprised 261 aircraft leased to 81 lessees located in 44 countries. Aircastle Limited was founded in 2004 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

