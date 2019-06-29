Alice Hannah Daisy Foulk Purchases 1,633 Shares of B.P. Marsh & Partners plc (LON:BPM) Stock

B.P. Marsh & Partners plc (LON:BPM) insider Alice Hannah Daisy Foulk bought 1,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 299 ($3.91) per share, for a total transaction of £4,882.67 ($6,380.07).

BPM opened at GBX 299 ($3.91) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 300.80. B.P. Marsh & Partners plc has a one year low of GBX 250 ($3.27) and a one year high of GBX 318 ($4.16). The firm has a market capitalization of $111.44 million and a PE ratio of 7.93.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a GBX 4.76 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. B.P. Marsh & Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.13%.

B.P. Marsh & Partners Company Profile

B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in early stage, developmental capital/acquisition capital, startups, management buyouts, management buyins, and hive offs. The firm does not invest in insurance companies or businesses exposed to principle risk.

