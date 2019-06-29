Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Allegiant Travel from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Imperial Capital reissued an outperform rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up from $162.00) on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allegiant Travel from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $153.54.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGT opened at $143.50 on Wednesday. Allegiant Travel has a 52 week low of $98.18 and a 52 week high of $148.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.10. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 25.13%. The business had revenue of $451.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.24 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Allegiant Travel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.00%.

In other Allegiant Travel news, CEO Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 4,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.17, for a total value of $625,573.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,920,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,797,754.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 1,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.28, for a total transaction of $257,553.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,726,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 105,406 shares of company stock valued at $15,564,673. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Allegiant Travel by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,827,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $183,146,000 after buying an additional 9,863 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Allegiant Travel by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 640,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,902,000 after buying an additional 105,173 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Allegiant Travel by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 597,208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,852,000 after buying an additional 76,703 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Allegiant Travel by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 465,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,695,000 after buying an additional 20,082 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Allegiant Travel by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 273,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,403,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the period. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 15, 2019, it operated a fleet of 79 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Read More: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.