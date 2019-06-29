Allergan’s (AGN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Mizuho

Mizuho reissued their buy rating on shares of Allergan (NYSE:AGN) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a $171.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $194.00.

AGN has been the topic of several other research reports. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Allergan in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $165.00 price target on shares of Allergan and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $155.00 price target on shares of Allergan and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Allergan from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Allergan from $174.00 to $173.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $176.90.

Shares of AGN stock opened at $15,712,400,400.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Allergan has a 1 year low of $114.27 and a 1 year high of $197.00. The company has a market cap of $55.01 billion, a PE ratio of 941,426,027.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.39.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.24. Allergan had a negative net margin of 45.94% and a positive return on equity of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Allergan will post 16.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.00%. Allergan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.74%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Allergan by 108.8% in the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in Allergan in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Allergan by 2,162.5% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in Allergan in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. increased its stake in Allergan by 186.3% in the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allergan

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

