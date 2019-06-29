American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

AEL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Sandler O’Neill lowered shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Shares of NYSE:AEL opened at $27.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.55. American Equity Investment Life has a 1 year low of $25.27 and a 1 year high of $38.56.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.65 million. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 741.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Ted Morris Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total transaction of $275,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,947,522.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Debra J. Richardson sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $2,192,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,729,000. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,408,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,342,000 after buying an additional 176,159 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 140,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,921,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 3.9% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 61,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,660,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter worth about $429,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 51,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 11,299 shares in the last quarter. 92.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

