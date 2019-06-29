American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT) Short Interest Update

American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,300 shares, a decline of 16.5% from the May 15th total of 73,400 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 54,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of American National Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Get American National Insurance alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ANAT opened at $116.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.05. American National Insurance has a 52-week low of $111.21 and a 52-week high of $155.24.

American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. American National Insurance had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 4.29%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of American National Insurance in the 4th quarter worth about $30,037,000. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of American National Insurance by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 250,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,224,000 after buying an additional 71,768 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in shares of American National Insurance in the 4th quarter worth about $6,226,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of American National Insurance by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 657,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,700,000 after buying an additional 28,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of American National Insurance in the 4th quarter worth about $1,891,000. Institutional investors own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

American National Insurance Company Profile

American National Insurance Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. The company's Life segment offers whole life, term life, universal life, variable universal life, and credit life insurance products.

Featured Story: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for American National Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American National Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.