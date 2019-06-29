American Vanguard Corp. (NYSE:AVD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $126.70 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that American Vanguard Corp. (NYSE:AVD) will post sales of $126.70 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for American Vanguard’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $124.80 million to $128.60 million. American Vanguard reported sales of $107.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Vanguard will report full year sales of $514.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $509.20 million to $520.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $540.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for American Vanguard.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $99.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.20 million. American Vanguard had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on AVD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Vanguard from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of American Vanguard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 218.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 5,022 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 382.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 10,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 8,032 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of American Vanguard during the fourth quarter worth $154,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Vanguard during the first quarter worth $194,000. Finally, Menta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Vanguard during the fourth quarter worth $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

AVD traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.41. The stock had a trading volume of 213,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,415. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $448.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 1.30. American Vanguard has a 1-year low of $12.69 and a 1-year high of $23.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. American Vanguard’s payout ratio is 9.88%.

About American Vanguard

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

