Analysts Anticipate Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp (NYSE:CHMI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.27 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp (NYSE:CHMI) will announce $6.27 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.84 million and the highest estimate coming in at $6.69 million. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment posted sales of $4.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will report full year sales of $24.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $23.09 million to $25.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $21.19 million, with estimates ranging from $20.99 million to $21.38 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment.

Get Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment alerts:

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a negative net margin of 29.80% and a positive return on equity of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $6.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 29.7% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 41,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 139,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 534.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 675.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.50% of the company’s stock.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.00. 303,939 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,236. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a fifty-two week low of $15.84 and a fifty-two week high of $19.35. The firm has a market cap of $266.56 million, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.11%.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS and Investments in Servicing Related Assets segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets, residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and prime residential mortgage loans, as well as other residential mortgage assets.

Featured Article: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (CHMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.