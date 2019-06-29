Analysts Anticipate Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $85.00 Million

Equities analysts expect that Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) will report $85.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Coupa Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $84.50 million to $85.32 million. Coupa Software reported sales of $61.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Coupa Software will report full year sales of $343.31 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $341.10 million to $344.65 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $433.46 million, with estimates ranging from $420.36 million to $452.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Coupa Software.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $81.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.85 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 14.29% and a negative net margin of 21.22%. Coupa Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS.

COUP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Coupa Software from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Coupa Software from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Coupa Software to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price (up previously from $83.00) on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Coupa Software from $86.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coupa Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.38.

In related news, insider Mark Riggs sold 929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.11, for a total transaction of $118,085.19. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,653.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Todd R. Ford sold 3,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.70, for a total value of $428,008.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,630,649.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 409,119 shares of company stock worth $45,141,688 in the last 90 days. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COUP. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COUP traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $126.61. 1,638,402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,556,335. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Coupa Software has a twelve month low of $52.01 and a twelve month high of $129.40. The company has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -188.97 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.36.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

