Analysts Anticipate Medley Capital Corp (NYSE:MCC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Medley Capital Corp (NYSE:MCC) will post ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Medley Capital’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the highest is $0.00. Medley Capital reported earnings of $0.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Medley Capital will report full-year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.16). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.04) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Medley Capital.

Medley Capital (NYSE:MCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The investment management company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.65 million. Medley Capital had a negative net margin of 151.74% and a positive return on equity of 1.57%.

Shares of Medley Capital stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.34. The stock had a trading volume of 430,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,820. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.52. Medley Capital has a 12 month low of $2.19 and a 12 month high of $4.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCC. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Medley Capital by 41.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,446 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 125,469 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Medley Capital by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,951 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 6,195 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Medley Capital by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 106,603 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares in the last quarter. Lorber David A boosted its stake in Medley Capital by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Lorber David A now owns 41,510 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 9,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FrontFour Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Medley Capital by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. FrontFour Capital Group LLC now owns 2,005,321 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,334,000 after purchasing an additional 481,588 shares in the last quarter. 25.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Medley Capital

Medley Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund seeks to invest in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of small and middle market companies. It primarily invests in the following sectors: business services; buildings and real estate; automobile; oil and gas; aerospace and defense; home and office furnishings, housewares, and durable consumer products; healthcare, education and childcare; personal, food, and miscellaneous services; retail stores, diversified or conglomerate manufacturing; telecommunications; mining, steel, iron, and non-precious metals; leisure, amusement, motion pictures, and entertainment; chemicals, plastics, and rubber; finance; personal and nondurable consumer products (manufacturing only); beverage, food, and tobacco; containers, packaging, and glass; structure finance securities; machinery (non-agriculture, non-construction, non-electric); diversified or conglomerate service; restaurant and franchise; electronics; and cargo transport.

