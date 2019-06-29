Analysts Anticipate Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) to Post $0.31 EPS

Equities analysts expect Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Old Second Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.31. Old Second Bancorp posted earnings of $0.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.33. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Old Second Bancorp.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 23.12%. The company had revenue of $30.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.23 million.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Old Second Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. ValuEngine lowered Old Second Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old Second Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James set a $15.00 price objective on Old Second Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, FIG Partners upgraded Old Second Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

In other news, EVP Keith Gottschalk sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total transaction of $26,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 499.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 5,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.72% of the company’s stock.

Old Second Bancorp stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.77. The company had a trading volume of 119,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,753. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Old Second Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.32 and a 12-month high of $16.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.57. The stock has a market cap of $381.82 million, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.00.

Old Second Bancorp

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

